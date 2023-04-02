Sokoto PDP chieftain alleges threat to life, seeks protection, justice 

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto state, Alhaji Mu’azu Zabira, has alleged that there is threat to his life by thugs loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Zabira said that from the time that the INEC announced the APC candidate as winner of the governorship election, the thugs twice attacked his business premises, stole bags of rice and vandalised his car’s windscreen.

He added that he and his associates were physically attacked with dangerous weapons.

He said as a result of the attack, his people sustained injuries while others had to run for their lives.

According to him, the cases have been reported to the Commissioner of Police but nobody has been arrested despite telling the CP names of those he identified.

He urged police authority in high level to warning the commissioner against favouring one party against the other.

