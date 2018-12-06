Sokoto PDP rally: Thieves have ganged up against Buhari, says El-Rufa’i

The Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai,says thieves have ganged up against President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2019 general elections, asserting the election as a contest between those he described as thieves and trustworthy candidates, claiming the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has nothing to offer Nigeria. Abdulraheem Aodu brings highlight.

The Governor said: “Thieves have ganged up against President Muhammadu Buhari. Yesterday (Monday), they (PDP) went to Sokoto for a rally and brought in people from Niger Republic. This was to show that they have crowd because Sokoto people refused to attend.”

“The 2019 general elections is a poll between trustworthy people and thieves, between patriotic leaders and those who went to Abuja to loot our treasury. We will not allow looters and criminals return to power in 2019.

“Yesterday, they were in Sokoto, and they rented crowd from Niger Republic just to show people that they have supporters, because Sokoto people refused to come out. So, when it is time to launch President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign in Kaduna, people should come for the whole world to see that, it is not Niger Republic people that are disguising as Nigerians.

“We have to stand up and show them that Kaduna is not a state that will allow them cheat the people and the masses. What we have done in Kaduna state in the last three years has shown that, APC as a party, is the one that loves and assists the masses, not party that will take public fund and share among the rich.

“That is why we want you people to go out and tell the people to vote President Muhammadu Buhari again. Thieves have ganged-up against President Buhari.

“Our people should be assured that the very day Buhari will come to Kaduna, all our people that will receive him will be Kaduna indigenes and not people from Niger.

“We will fight for every vote and persuade our people that you will only secure victory for the party you support when you vote on Election Day.

“When it’s time to cast our votes, we should vote for President Buhari and all the APC candidates. We will support APC from top to bottom, the government that anchored its agenda on putting people first. APC in Kaduna has focused on running equal opportunity government. We have tried to empower our people, we are making life better and reordering the priority of government to focus on human capital development.

“What we have done in the last three years is fixing the rot left behind by the 16 years of PDP’s misrule and neglect. But there is a lot more to do, to reset the country on the path of stability and posterity. The task in 2019 is to continue to work towards the upliftment of our people. We cannot allow the people whose ideology is looting to return to power”, he said.

You lied, Tambuwal replies

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, says Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i’s claim that the People’s Democratic Party hired supporters from Niger Republic during the flag off of the Atiku/Obi Northwest presidential campaign rally in Sokoto is nothing but blatant lie. Patrick Andrew reproduces the statement.

The statement said: Evident of political frightening and an attempt to score cheap political goals.

“The outcry by El-Rufa’i is a testimony to the fact that APC and its leadership were shocked by the gargantuan crowd the rally recorded in Sokoto which serve as the final burial of APC government in the Northwest and Nigeria in general because of perpetual failure, bad leadership, massive corruption, failure to end terrorism and other security challenges bedevilling our nation since the inception of Buhari’s administration in 2015.

“For the purpose of setting the record straight, El-Rufa’i should not forget so soon that his hands were deeply involved in messing up of the present administration as a result of his bad governance and policies as a governor of Kaduna state, through mass sacking of innocent primary school teachers, unnecessary demolition of peoples landed properties, disregards and disrespects to traditional rulers, Northern elders, leaders and other respected institutions, escalation of insecurity, refusal to obey the court orders and rule of law among

several others.

“El-Rufai is cold hearted. It was the same Northwest people that he and his party begged for support in 2015, but because the failure of APC government, incessant hunger and poverty all over the region, that have made them to decamped to PDP, He is now calling them foreigners.

“What scared El-Rufa’i and his co-travellers was the success recorded at the Sokoto PDP campaign rally. The Sokoto gathering no doubt instilled fair in the minds of El-Rufa’i and his cohorts so much that in their wildest imagination their party, the APC will fight it impossible to record a replica of such mammoth crowd in any state of the Northwest including El-Rufa’I’s own state of Kaduna. We therefore challenge El-Rufa’i and APC to do same if at all they can in any of the state in Northwest.

“With Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal at the helm of affairs as Governor of Sokoto state and campaign coordinator of PDP in Northwest, El-rufa’i will receive the shock of his life in Kaduna state and entire Northwest during the fourth coming general elections.

“Tambuwal as master political strategist who became second during the Presidential primaries of PDP will defeat APC hands down and deliver the entire Northwest to PDP because of massive support, love and loyalty of the people of the Northwest to him.

“Governor Tambuwal appreciates the political courage of the entire people of Northwest, their support and loyalty to PDP and sincerely thanks them and appeals to them to come out en masse during the forthcoming general election to lead PDP to victory.

