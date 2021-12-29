Sokoto: Rep empowers 1,000 constituents with cash, motorcycles, others

As part of efforts to complement government’s effort in the fight against poverty, a member representing Sokoto North/Sokoto South federal constituency, Hon Abubakar Abdullahi, has empowered over 100 people with motorcycles; 100 women with sewing machines and providing N30, 000 cash to 1,000 people.

This was contained in a press statement issued to newsmen by the senior legislative aide to the member, Malam Mohammed Bello.

The statement also said the member has within the last years in office been able to construct and completed four roads in different communities while that of Fakon Idi was still under construction.

According to the statement, the roads constructed included Gidan Dilo, Tudun Wada, Keuppers and Madam Karo in Mabera area.

To ease rural urban water supply, the lawmaker has been able to construct 15 number boreholes in different communities across the constituency.

Similarly, three communities Runjin Sambo, Sabon Birni and Mabera in Madam Karo areas were, however, provided with solar powered street light while Iraqi, Dallatu road and Gangaren Sokoto cinema areas were provided with KVA transformers.

The statement further said Hon Abubakar, fondly called Abu Audu, has constructed nine blocks of 3 classrooms at Yahaya Nawawi Nizzamiyya , Rumbu and Tafida Aminu model primary schools.

Reacting to the gesture, Malam Abdullahi Umar, a beneficiary thanked the lawmaker and called on other members to emulate Hon Abubakar Abdullahi.