Sokoto spends N3bn on scholarship 

Sokoto state government had this year released N 3 billion for the payment of scholarships and tuition fees to students studying in tertiary institutions within and outside the country, the executive chairman, Sokoto state scholarship board, Hon. Altine Kajiji has disclosed.

Hon. Kajiji who stated this at an interactive session with parents and guardians of 31 students selected to study health related courses in Sudan also said part of the money released was used to settle all 2017 and 2018 outstanding expenses.

Kajiji said the state government had earlier this year sponsored 100 students to India to study nursing and other health related courses.

He said 20 students were sent to Ghana and 50 students would soon leave for Ukraine.

He added that 10 experienced health workers were also included to serve as guides and to monitor young students while in the foreign land adding that the selected health workers would also use the opportunity to further their education.

Hon. Kajiji also stated that the state government is promptly responding to the complaints of students, especially foreign students and emphasized that state government does not owe the institution and welfare of the students have been taken care of.

According to the former House of Representatives member, currently there about 18,000 students of Sokoto state indigens across Nigerian universities and 400 others in foreign land,

He said girls applicants were given top priority in view of the increasing demands of women health personnel adding that the screening process was transparent.

His words: ”All the processes were transparent and based on merits as most beneficiaries are from less-privileged families, no recognition of governor’s son or Sultan.

” I call boast that all candidates went through the same screening conducted by trusted people,” he said.