Sokoto to construct stadium, indoor sports hall – Tambuwal

The Sokoto governor, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambwal has restated his government commitment to construct a stadium and indoor halls of International standard to promote sporting activities in the state.

The governor stated this while receiving Sokoto state contingents who participated in the just concluded national sports festivals held in Abuja.

Tambuwal who spoke through the deputy governor, Hon Maniru Mohammed Dan Iya congratulated and applauded the state contingents for their resilience and outstanding performances during the events.

He expressed his delight over the contingents’ performances adding that their heroic effort demonstrated their willingness to take the state to highest level in sporting arena.

“This year’s contingents have proved that the state government’s sports development effort is yielding results as the Government is making all the necessary arrangements to have a befitting stadium and

indoor sports halls of international standards in Sokoto soon.”

Tambuwal praised the bronze medals winners in Yungu Shu, Langa-Ruwa, Wrestiling 85kg and kick boxing for bringing glory back to Sokoto, and congratulated the other Athletics who competed to the Quarter finals and Semi finals in other events, urging them to also feel honoured as this will make them stronger in the next event.

Governor Tambuwal also thanked the coaching crew for the dedication to their earned glory even though this year’s preparations came late.

He called on the Youth in Sokoto to embrace sporting activities as means of sports and business, as the state government is ever ready to see more of Sokoto’s international footballer Abdullahi Shehu

produced by the state.

During the events, Sokoto state won five bronze medals in athletes and others.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.