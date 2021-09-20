Sokoto United unveils Mohammed as T/Adviser

In a bid not to leave any stone unturned and pick one of the two NNL Northern Conferences NPFL promotion tickets next season, Sokoto United have unveiled former Gombe United Chief coach, Mohammed Mohammed as its new Technical Adviser ahead of the 2021/2022 NNL season on a two-year contract.

The colorful unveiling ceremony was held this Saturday at Shukura Coral Hotel, Sokoto. The former Julius Berger, Sharks and Al Masri of Egypt player was immediately tasked to secure promotion ticket for the highly motivated Caliphate Boys next season.

The Honourable Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Bashir Usman Gorau gave the mandate when presenting the new gaffer to the State FA, SWAN (Sokoto Chapter), Referees Council, Supporters Club and other key Stakeholders in the state.

