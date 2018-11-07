Sokoto urges women to support government t policies, programmes

The Sokoto state government has urged women in the state to support government policies and programmes aimed at improving their living conditions.

The state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Kulu Sifawa made the call on Monday on assumption of duty, saying the present administration under Barr Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has outlined policies

and programmes with direct bearing on the womenfolk.

Hajiya Kulu said the policy thrust of the present administration would give the womenfolk a rightful and deserved position in the society and called on them to give their maximum cooperation ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Sifawa said the present administration has over the period of three years recorded tremendous successes through various policies and programmes, including the Model Women Development Centers in all the 23 local government areas of the state, construction of doctors

quarters at the Maryam Abacha Hospital among others.

According to her, all the 23 development centers have since been completed with other projects reaching advanced stages of completion.

The commissioner also said the administration had designed a number of developmental programmes such as training of women on various skills acquisitions in all the 23 local government areas aimed at empowering them.

According to her, the training included sewing, knitting, catering services, soap making among others.

Hajiya Kulu called on the staff of the ministry to be punctual and committed to their work, stating that the civil service remained the engine room of any government programme.

