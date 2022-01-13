‘Sokoto /Zamfara Customs area command generated in N2.3bn in 2021’

The Nigeria Customs Services Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command generated the sum of N2, 329,765,906.73 billion in 2021, the highest revenue ever collected by the command.

This was contained in a press statement issue to newsmen by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASCI Tahir Balarabe Yusuf.

Speaking on the revenue, the Area Comptroller of the Command, Alhaji Abdulhameed Ma’aji, attributed the success to the leadership provided by the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd.) and the active management of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Abdulhameed also attributed the success to the resilience and commitment of the officers and men of the command, who have been exercising their duties in line with extant laws and regulations of the Service.

The comptroller recalled that, the command had recorded the first formal documented export value chain of onion through the Illela border on the 25th of February, 2021 which has significantly enhanced onion production in Sokoto and contributed to the foreign reserve of the country.

Speaking on the anti-smuggling activities, Abdulhameed said the command recorded 22 seizures of contrabands with duty paid values of N188, 583,368.00, adding that three suspects were arrested and were under administrative bail.

He appreciated the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali, for the provision of logistics, including operational vehicles which have boosted the morale of the officers in the fight against smuggling activities in the area of coverage.