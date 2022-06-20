Soldier guns down boy dead in Minna

A soldier believed to be from the Army barracks in Minna has shot a boy dead at a filling station in the city after a brawl.

Blueprint learnt that the incident occured during a fight between the soldier and the Manager of the filling station on Monday.

Witness account said the boy joined the fight at a point and drew cutlass threatening the soldier.

According to the witness, “the soldier went for his gun and shoot at the boy while onlookers ran into safety.”

It was learnt that the boy died before arriving at the hospital.

When contacted, Niger State Police Public Relations Officer DSP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the incident and said that investigation has commenced.

He said tactical teams have been deployed to the area and normalcy has been restored.

