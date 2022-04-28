Soldier turned terrorist shoots self, dies

An Army Officer identified as Lance Corporal Abdullahi Jibrin who joined terrorists in Northeast Nigeria is dead after shooting himself with AK-47.

Jibrin was allegedly sighted during recent attacks in Gaidam town, Yobe state.

The assistant director, Army Public Relations, Sector 2 Operation Hadin Kai in Damaturu, Lieutenant Anyawu Kennedy, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Damaturu.

He said, “Lance Corporal Abdullahi Jibrin was allegedly fingered during the last attack in Geidam, and was later arrested by his commanding officer for failing out of duty. He later struggled and forcefully used an AK-47 rifle to kill himself.

“A committee has been set up by the army to investigate the root cause of his death before making it public.”

Geidam has a distance of 177 kilometre away from Damaturu, the state capital, was attacked last week.

The attack led to the death of nine persons.

