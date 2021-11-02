Soldiers allegedly invade Enugu community, set house ablaze

Some military personnel, armed to the teeth, Monday, allegedly invaded Mgbowo community, Awgu local government area of Enugu state and shot sporadically into the air.

The angry soldiers, it was learnt, set somebody’s house on fire when they could not get the person suspected to be a member of Eastern Security Network (ESN), the vigilante arm of the pro-Biafra group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

A source from the community confirmed the incident but could not give a vivid account of what actually transpired.

“I cannot exactly say what happened or how it happened, but I called and my people confirmed there was military invasion.

“The military personnel were allegedly on the trail of a suspected ESN leader from the area. There was no casualty. They burnt his house when they missed him. They shot into other surrounding compounds.

“The people said they were surprised at the invasion as there has not been any ESN attack in the area in recent time. They said military increased their patrol of the community in recent time, and people live in fear,” the source who would not disclose his name said.

When contacted, the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army spokesman, APR, Col. Abubakar Abdulahi, said he would get back to our correspondent.

“I’ll get back to you,” he said, but never did by press time.