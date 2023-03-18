Soldiers ‘beat’ serving lawmaker on election eve in Benue

A serving House of Representative member representing Buruku Federal Constituency, Kpam Sokpo, was Friday night alledgely beaten at Old Barn Resort, Gboko by soldiers suspected to be of 401 Special Forces, Makurdi.

Though it is not yet clear why he may have been beaten, sources alleged there was rumour that he was accused of planning to rig election.

However, Hon Sokpo, debunked the allegations and said the soldiers stormed the Hotel where he was lodging around 2AM and started beating him even after he identified himself as a serving lawmaker.

He said one of the soldiers used his gun to hit him on the head.

According to him, the soldiers descended mercilessly on him causing serious injuries.

“The soldiers came to the Old Barn Resort Hotel where I was lodging around 2AM this morning with three trucks.

“I explained to them that I am a House of Reps. members, but they rather descended heavily on me, without any reason.

“I was taken to the hospital and my broken head had to be stitched,” he added.

