Soldiers deployed to Ife/Modakeke over killing of 5 farmers





Soldiers have been deployed to restore normalcy in Modakeke and Ile-ife following the killings of five farmers and subsequent protest that greeted the killings, Blueprint has reliably gathered.



It was leanrt that the soldiers arrived Modakeke around 6:30pm and moved round the town.



The Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, had earlier led policemen to the palace of Ogunsua of Modakeke for a meeting.



A community leader in Modakeke, Mr. Femi Eluyinka, who confirmed the arrival of soldiers, told our correspondent that normalcy has returned to the town.



He stated that the police commissioner and commander of the Army have also met Ogunsua of Modakeke, Oba Moses Oyediran, at the palace.