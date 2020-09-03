Soldiers kill 4 bandits along Abuja-Kaduna highway

Troops of Operation ACCORD have killed 4 armed bandits at Jeka Da Rabi area along Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

This follows sustained efforts of the Nigerian military to rid the North-west of bandits and kidnappers.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche who disclosed this Thursday said the operation took place on Wednesday September 2, 2020.

He said the troops acted on credible intelligence on the movement of bandits from Kachia area, and troops swiftly mobilized to the scene and laid ambush.

According to him, the soldiers made contact with the bandits and “engaged them with superior firepower thereby neutralizing 4 while others escaped with gun shots wounds.”

He added that the troops also recovered one AK 47 rifle and 5 rounds of 9mm with a magazine.

“Presently, the gallant troops have continued to dominate the general area with aggressive patrols in search of the fleeing bandits, ” he said.

Enenche said that the Military High Command has congratulated the troops for their “dexterity and encourages them to intensify the onslaught against the criminal elements in the country.”