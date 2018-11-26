Soldiers’ killing: Buhari meets with Service Chiefs again 

President Muhammadu Buhari, has for the second time, met with the heads of armed forces and the police at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Source told Blueprint newspaper that the meeting was held Sunday morning.

Although details of the meeting were not made public, our source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the meeting might not be unconnected with the killing of scores of soldiers in Metele village, Borno state, by Boko Haram insurgents.

The president had, on Saturday, expressed deep shock over the killing of the military personnel by the insurgents.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, the president assured that immediate measures were being taken to ensure the blockade of loopholes which led to the fatalities once and for all.

The president said the present administration remains committed and focused on the security of military personnel and other citizens.

The statement reads: “No responsible Commander-in-Chief would rest on his oars or fold his hands to allow terrorists to endanger the lives of its military personnel and other citizens. Our loyal forces have proved their strength over the terrorists and we are ready to give them all the needed support in terms of equipment and manpower to succeed in ending the renewed threat. In the coming days, I am engaging the military and intelligence chiefs in extensive discussions on the next steps we shall be taking.”

The president said fighting terrorism has taken a global dimension, which, according to him, necessitates international collaboration among states facing similar security challenges.

He reassured Nigerians of his continued commitment to their security, and efforts to sustain the momentum in the previous significant successes recorded against the terrorists.

He, however, advised Nigerians against making a political gain out of national tragedy, stressing that members of the armed forces are one family who are commonly committed to the security and safety of all Nigerians.

