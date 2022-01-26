Soldiers nab 105 thugs over Ekiti PDP primaries

Soldiers have arrested 105 men suspected to be political thugs as the Ekiti state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) holds its gubernatorial primary on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, the State capital.

The suspects were arrested at Ita Ore, Efon Alaaye, Efon local government area of Ekiti state by military men.

Efon Alaaye shares borders with Ijebu Ijesa town in Oriade local government area of Osun state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti state command, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed that the suspects were being conveyed with five 18-passenger buses and were driving along Ijebu- Ijesa-Ita Ore road, when they were intercepted and arrested Tuesday evening, by soldiers.

Abutu said the suspects were arrested with dangerous weapons like locally made pistols and cutlasses.

“They were arrested at military checkpoint mounted at Ita-Ore in Efon Tuesday evening. They were loaded with five 18-passeger buses coming from another state to Ekiti when the primaries of parties were about to hold.

“The suspects are still with the military personnel and it is expected that they will be handed over to us soon”.

The police spokesman assured that the command’s detectives would do a thorough investigation about the incident and prosecute those involved.