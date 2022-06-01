Solidaridad distributes oil palm seedlings to Kogi farmers



A solution-oriented organisation, Solidaridad Nigeria, has kick started the distribution of 36,000 improved variety oil palm seedlings to Akwa-Ibom, Cross River, Enugu and Kogi states.



The programme manager, oil palm/country management lead, Solidaridad Nigeria, Kenechukwu Onukwube, stated this in Lokoja Wednesday during the flag-off of improved variety oil palm seeds distribution.



He said the seedlings will help oil palm farmers in Kogi and other states to boost their production capacities as well as improve their livelihood, adding that one of the objectives of the exercise is to contribute to greening the environment, reduced greenhouse gasses and enhance farmer’s income.





“What we are doing here today is what we will benefit the farmers and enhance their livelihood. The oil palm seedling will change the narrative of low productivity of oil palm.



“The objective of the seedling distribution is to mark the roll out of the seedling season for transplanting oil palm from nursery to the field.



“We hope to achieve three things: contribute to greening the country’s landscape using oil palm. This will help to capture some hectares where forests have been depleted.



“Secondly, with more green places, there will be a reduction in green house gasses because of carbon cover. And this will increase the limited knowledge of the farmers, increase the turn over from palm oil and in turn improve their livelihood,” he stated.



About 6000 farmers are to benefit from the free distribution in Kogi state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

