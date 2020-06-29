Solskjaer extols record-breaking Ighalo

Manchster United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has extolled the value of former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo in the club describing him as a proven goalscorer.

Ighalo last Saturday scored for Manchester United in their FA Cup win over Norwich City which sent the Red Devils to the semifinal of the championship thus breaking Manchester United of 95 years old record.

Solskjaer explaining why Ighalo started ahead of the club’s first-choice striker Anthony Martial siad : “It is great to have the option to rotate,” Solskjaer said. “Anthony Martial came on and did brilliant, but Odion gives me a chance to rotate.

“He’s a proven goalscorer and played his part in both goals. He is a great person to have around the dressing room too.

“Odion knows how much we value him in and around the dressing room; he’s a goalscorer, a poacher, he’s strong, we can play the ball into him, he showed for the second and Paul (Pogba) found him.”

His goal against Norwich City in the FA Cup now makes him the second Manchester United player ever to score for the Red Devils in his first four competitive starts.

According to Opta who are known for providing superb stats, they revealed that Jimmy Hanson was the first to achieve this feat for Manchester United in 1925.

Jimmy Hanson made the record when he scored against Aston Villa, Derby County, Blackpool and Hull City.

His achievement came just after a year he joined Manchester United, but injury later ruined his career at Old Trafford five years later and was forced to retire from football.

Ibrahimovic , Zlatan also came close to land this achievement, but he was only able to score in three starts for Manchester United.

Ighalo will be hoping to feature for United when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion in a Premier League match on June 30.