Soludo announces first appointments, retains Obiano’s ex-SSG





Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, Thursday, reappointed the immediate past Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Solomon Chukwulobelu, as SSG.

Chukwulobelu served the Soludo’s predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano, for about six years after taking over from Sir Oseloka Obaze, who later challenged Obiano as a gubernatorial candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2017 gubernatorial poll where Obiano ran for a second term.

Also appointed by Soludo were Accountant General, Dr Chukwudi Okoli, and Deputy Chief of Staff/State Chief of Protocol, Mr Chinedu Nwoye also known as Glamour.

Glamour, it would be recalled, was the cordinator, All Soludo Support Groups (SSG), a conglomerate of campaign organisations that clamoured for the new governor and championed his course during the events leading to the Anambra state November 6, 2021 poll.

A statement from the governor’s aide stated that the three principal officers would resume work immediately while more appointments were expected.

Soludo had at inauguration at government house earlier on Thursday said he would announce the names of some principal officers before the close of work, submit names of commissioners to House of Assembly in one week, conduct local government poll in two years, among others.