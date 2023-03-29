Solution to Nigeria’s problems lie in ending impunity – CHRICED

Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education (CHRICED), has observed the key to resolving the plethora of problems confronting the country lies in ending impunity, instituting accountability, and mustering the political will to do what is right for the country.

Comrade Dr. Ibrahim M. Zikirullahi while briefing the media on the state of the nation in Abuja on Wednesday said the important mechanism for ensuring that the leadership responds to the requirements of the people is democratic accountability.

He however noted that, if the State allows the kind of violent voter suppression and intimidation seen in the recent elections, it gives the rationale and initiative to anti-democratic elements.

On the 2023 general elections and the dashed expectations, he said the 2023 elections provided Nigerians with an opportunity to reset the democratic process and enthrone good governance in their country.

According to him, CHRICED believes strongly that it is never too late to investigate, apprehend, and prosecute the brigands and their backers for the crime of violently subverting the vote of the Nigerian people.

“This implies that Nigeria is experiencing a democratic decline due to the declining voter turnout. This calls for urgent steps to fix the flaws ailing our democracy.

On the Economy and Government Strangulation Currently, he said there is need for reasonable compensation for these groups of citizens who have suffered so much due to the cashless policy.

