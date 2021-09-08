Solve problems rather than create them, foundation tells youth

The Director-General of the Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation (SABF) , Engr Abubakar Gambo Umar has urged the youth across the country to contribute their quota in solving some problems in the society in their own ways rather than being part of the problems.

Engr Umar who noted this at the just concluded 2021 Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation (SABF) scholars mentorship forum in Abuja also urged the youth to be useful to themselves and be good ambassadors of the foundation.

According to him, “ The problem the country is facing today is mistrust, disunity and insecurity, so the youth are expected to go back to their various communities in trying to help the government in solving some of this problems.

He explained that 200 youth were beneficiaries of the programme in 19 Northern states including the FCT because the foundation was set up by 19 Northern governors.

He further explained that the foundation is focused on youth empowerment , youth development , intervention and entrepreneurship and others, adding that they are collaborating with other sister agencies so that the scholarship program can spread to other youth across the country .

On curbing cybercrime, the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa said fighting cybercrime requires a lot of intelligence gathering which entails the collaboration of everybody including the youth.

Bawa who was a guest mentor further explained that intelligence gathering is giving out useful information to the commission in curbing cybercrime across the country.

Bawa who was represented by the Head Cybercrime Department of the EFCC, Mallam Abba Sambo while presenting a paper on the topic: “Youth and Impact of Cyber and other Financial Crimes to the National Economy” lamented that cybercrime has given the country a bad name globally .

Related

No tags for this post.