Somalia has experienced economic boom under AMISOM –AU Chairperson

In its bid to fully emancipate the Somalia after the almost three decades of civil war, the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has said the country has experienced enormous economic boom in the

capital city of Mogadishu and other major towns, as business are opening up at a fast rate.

Speaking in an interaction with journalists from Ghana and Nigeria, Special Representative of the Chairperson of AU for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Madeira said that AMISOM has done perfectly well in ensuring that Somalis are returning home from Diaspora. According to him, there is evidence of vigorous economic activities in all corners of the country, most especially the real estate sector.

He said: “AMISOM has since 2007 captured all the major towns and ports in Somalia including Mogadishu, Baidoa, Kismayo, Barawe and Beletweine. These were liberated in operation conducted jointly with other forces within the Somali National Army (SNA). Also, AMISIOM has

undertaken extensive capacity building for the SNA and the Somali Police Force (SPA),” he said.

According to Madeira, who had an interactive session with the journalists, who were in Somalia for a first hand assessment of progress being made by AMISOM, the mission undertakes quick impact projects aimed at meeting some of the needs of the communities, including construction of schools and hospitals, repair and construction of police stations, provision of safe water and repair of roads.

He said: “In terms of social services, key sectors such as education are showing signs of hope for the first time in decades. In June 2016, an estimated 7000 sat their national exams for secondary level for the

first time in 25 years. This year, the number of students more than doubled with 23,000 students sitting the exams.

“AMISOM facilitates an environment that has enabled members of the wider international community to come and engage in activity in Somalia. Notably the United Nations, the European Union and several

embassies not only have presences in Somalis, but have been able to engage in activities across Somalia. This was previously unheard of, with all organisations operating from Nairobi and other regional

capitals.”

On the challenges however, the mission representative said that AMISOM is facing lack of force enablers and multipliers, in the form of air assets for the troops.

