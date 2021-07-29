SON arrests oil adulterating syndicate

A team of the Surveillance, Investigation and Monitoring (SIM) Unit of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has uncovered a lubricant adulterating syndicate at 25 Isoko Street Sunny Bus-stop, Ojo in the Alaba International Market area of Lagos state.

The Sting operation swooped on the location and arrested a primary suspect, Chizoba Emmanuel, who was found on the premises with various drums of base oil and empty drums used to mix and repackage the substandard lubricants. Malam Farouk Salim, Director General of SON, described the discovery as shocking, stating that it was a wake-up call for Nigerians and particularly the organisation. Salim, who was represented by the Coordinator SIM Unit, Mr Suleiman Isa, said SON would continue to respomsbilities in spite of activities of unscrupolous persons bent on cheating Nigerians. According to him, despite SON’s several arrests in the past, deviant Nigerians still persists in the act of adulterating engine oil and selling to unsuspecting Nigerians.

“SON will not relent in the ongoing fight against unscrupulous elements who persist in defrauding unsuspecting Nigerians through their dubious acts,” he said. Salim advised importers and local manufacturers to always uphold international best practices in all their undertakings for a vibrant economy through strengthening of businesses. He gave the assurance that SON would continue to intensify efforts to apprehend criminals perpetuating such acts through discreet information gathering and arrests.

The SIM team carried out the operation alongside men of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Nigerian Police Force who apprehended the suspects. The suspect was caught in possession of used lubricant plastics, several cartons of two popular brands of engine oil and a repackaging machine and he is currently under arrest until investigations are concluded.

(NAN)