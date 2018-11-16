SON, CIPM, others unveil four standards to boost qualities

The Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) in collaboration with the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) and Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM), Nigeria Chapter has launched four standards to help boost the quality of Human Resource practice, clarify the value of HR management and assist to improve on organization’s performance.

The standards are NIS ISO 30400:2016 – Human resource Management- Vocabulary; NIS ISO 30405:2016- Human resource management- Guidelines on recruitment.

Others are NIS ISO 30408:2016- Human Resource Management- Guideline on human governance and NIS ISO 30409:2018- Human resource management Workforce planning.

The Director General /Chief Executive Officer , Osita Aboloma explained that these standards are necessary due to the fact that HR processes and compliance with relevant laws are critical issues in human resource management that need to be addressed in a structured manner.

Aboloma noted this when he was represented by the Director , DG office of SON, Dr Richard Agwu at the launch of Human Resource Management Standards at CIPM Annual conference ,yesterday in Abuja.

He further explained that the four standards came about in January 2014, when the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) and Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) Nigeria Chapter approached Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to register the country in the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Technical Committee projects in Human Resource Management (ISO/TC 260) in the six areas of human resource management of terminology, recruitment, sustainable employability, metrics, human governance and workforce planning under development.

“This was done taking into cognizance that the value of a business is a function of how well the financial capital and the intellectual capital are managed by the human capital.

He said a standard is a document, established by a consensus of subject matter experts and approved by a recognized body (such as SON in the case of Nigeria) that provides guidance on the design, use or performance of materials, products, processes, services, systems or persons.

According to him, the standard is therefore the distilled knowledge of subject experts across the globe that was arrived at through consensus and presented to you in a document.

” SON, CIPM and accredited human resource training firms will be providing you with trainings on the interpretation of the above standards, “he said.

