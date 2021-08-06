SON confiscates substandard tyres, products worth millions in 9 months

The Standards Organization of Nigeria, (SON) has revealed that substandard tyres and other products worth hundreds of millions of naira have been confiscated by the Agency over the last 9 months across the country.

The Director General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim further said that SON over the past 9 months had also arrested about 10 fake manufacturers in Kano, Ibadan and Lagos and are currently being prosecuted.

He made it known at a one day Capacity Building Workshop organized for Journalists by Organization in Abuja on Thursday stating that the agency recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, with 5 State Governments on ways of ensuring standardization in goods produced in the States.

The States are Cross River, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina and Lagos.

Mallam Salim explained that the MOU would go a long way in strengthening the activities of SON with the States towards improving Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs.

The SON boss pointed out that the enforcement activities of the Organization had been increased to prevent the import of substandard goods into the country.

He said efforts were also being made to boost and protect the production of local industries through appropriate monitoring and standard regulations to enable them take advantage of African Free Continental Trade Agreement, AfCTA.

In a remark, the Chairman of Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria, CICAN, Abuja Chapter, Mr Fred Idehai who commended SON for the workshop said it would go a long way in broadening the knowledge of journalists on the activities of the Organization.