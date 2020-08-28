SON destroys N450m substandard LPG cylinders, roofing sheets

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has destroyed substandard LPG cylinders and aluminium and galvanised roofing sheets worth over N450 million, noting that these goods failed the minimum requirement of the standards.

The Director, Inspectorate and Compliance Directorate, SON, Engr. Obiora Manafa, said the goods to be destroyed were classified as life-endangering and unfit for consumption in the country.

Manafa at a destruction exercise in Lagos explained that despite efforts aimed at curbing the menace, these goods still find their ways into nation’s shores, while reaffirming its commitment to leave no stone unturned in its fight against substandard goods.

In his words, “We are here to destroy some substandard goods seized from some unscrupulous importers and marketers. Among goods to be destroyed include cylinders, aluminium roofing sheets, galvanised steel roofing sheets. The goods we are destroying are the ones that failed the critical parameters and we cannot allow them to get into circulation because they are life-threatening.”

He stated that the standards for roofing sheets are very clear, stressing that the standards for aluminium profile roofing sheets specifies a minimum thickness of 0.4mm.

He added,” Some of these roofing sheets come in 0.2, 0.3mm which are low guage quality. These are the kind of roofing sheets people use for a short time and they are destroyed and at the end of the day, consumers do not get value for their money spent. We are not happy destroying these goods because it is a loss, not only to the importer but to the nation. One thing about destroying these kind of products is that they are products you burn, but for the gas cylinders we cannot burn them but see how we can recycle them to generate revenue for the nation.”

Also speaking at the event, the Group Head, LPG, SON, Engr. Nwaoma Olujie, said the destruction exercise was in response to the series of avoidable gas explosions in the nation.

