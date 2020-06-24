SON disowns manufactures, importers on yet to launch PAM scheme

The Management of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has disowned a purported ultimatum to Manufacturers and Importers on its yet to be launched Product Authentication Mark scheme.



A statement from the office of the Director General, Osita Aboloma Esq in Abuja on Wednesday explained that the programme is still in the works, awaiting final approval from relevant authorities.



It urged Manufacturers and Importers to disregard the purported ultimatum, published in some news media, stressing that adequate notice will be given to stakeholders as usual before any new programme is introduced.



The Product Authentication Mark, according to the statement, is being conceived to empower Consumers in taking informed decisions on the genuineness or otherwise of SON regulated products at the point of purchase.



It is also aimed at helping brand owners fight counterfeiting and adulteration of their products, as well as improve market share and bottom line.

Related