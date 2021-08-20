Son, mother, 3 others docked for fraud

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Friday, arraigned five suspects before Justice Hannatu A.L Balogun of the Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna, on separate one count charges for offences ranging from impersonation to obtaining by false pretences.

A press statement by the EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said the defendants all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He said, “Upon their pleas, the Prosecution Counsel, N. Salele, asked the court to remand the defendants in prison custody and fix a date for the commencement of the trial.

“But the Defence Counsel, C.E Okonkwo, drew the attention of the court to a pending motion for the bail of his clients and urged the court to admit them to bail.”

The spokesperson said Justice Balogun ordered the defendants remanded in a Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter till August 26, 2021, for ruling on the bail applications.