Son of slain Saudi Journalist flee to US with family

Salah Khashoggi, the eldest son of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and his family are currently on a plane to the United States, after leaving the Kingdom of Saudi Arabi, as controversy over the fate of their father continues to generate world attention.

Salah, had met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on Tuesday, as the world remains in shock over how the journalist, was brutally murdered and his remains dismembered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, in what has now been said to be a premeditated incident.

Each day appears to have added some details to the sordid affair, with the victim’s body part, said to have been discovered in the garden of the of home of Consul General of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul.

Sky News, quoting sources, said that slain writer had been “cut up” and his face “disfigured.”

It comes after Turkey President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, earlier said Mr Khashoggi’s body had not been found and demanded Saudi officials reveal its whereabouts.

Erdogan, who had promised the “naked truth” about the killing, said: “Why has the body of someone who was officially said to be killed not been found yet?”

There was also no mention of an alleged audio recording that the Turkish authorities claim to have of Mr Khashoggi’s death that supposedly confirms he was tortured, killed, had his fingers cut off and was dismembered.

The Turkish president gave no specific details on how the 59-year-old was killed, but said his death was planned days in advance by Saudi officials.

Latest report, quoting Human Rights Watch said Thursday, Saleh was allowed to leave the country after the government lifted a travel ban.

“Salah and his family are on a plane to (Washington) DC now,” Sarah Leah Whitson, HRW’s executive director for the Middle East and North Africa, was quoted by France 24 to have told AFP, citing a family friend.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi officials, but Whitson said that they were apparently allowed to leave after a travel ban on Salah was lifted, the paper, said..

Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor, was killed on October 2 after a visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain paperwork before marrying his Turkish fiancee.

After first insisting Khashoggi left the consulate unharmed, Saudi authorities said he was killed in an argument that degenerated into a brawl.

Riyadh finally accepted on Thursday what Turkey had said virtually from the start — that he was killed in a premeditated hit.

Saudi Arabia has sought to draw a line under the crisis, but has come under mounting pressure from sceptical world powers demanding answers and the whereabouts of Khashoggi’s body.

US President Donald Trump has derided the killing as “one of the worst cover-ups” in history.

