SON raises alarm over production of substandard electric poles

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has alerted Nigerians to the activities of some individuals who engaged in the production of substandard concrete electric poles within Rivers and Bayelsa states.

The Director-General of the organisation, Mr Osita Aboloma, who vowed to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of the illegal act, asked Nigerians to stop patronizing what he called ‘substandard and life endangering poles’.

To this end, he also advised electricity distribution companies and individuals to patronize only concrete electric poles that have been certified under the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP).

According to the statement obtained by our Reporter on the SON’s website yesterday, Aboloma, spoke during a standards enforcement activity on 15 manufacturers of suspected substandard concrete electric poles in the Oyigbo and Choba areas of Port-Harcourt, Rivers state recently.

Represented by the SON Coordinator for Rivers/Bayelsa, Engr Ololade Ayoola, the organisation’s Chief Executive officer alluded to the seal up of the premises of the companies on account of producing suspected substandard concrete electric poles.

He disclosed that the exercise was in response to reports of several fallen electric poles in the GRA and other areas of Port-Harcourt as a result of heavy rainstorm, following which weeks of surveillance and investigation activities were carried out.

Aboloma remarked that the sensitization on the need to produce to the specifications in the Nigerian Industrial Standards for concrete electric poles was then carried out to all the players in the sector in Rivers state.

He said: “Further surveillance activities by SON however revealed that some unscrupulous concrete electric poles makers in the state continued to make a living from substandard and life endangering products.

“Some of the manufacturers were caught during production joining short lengths of iron rods severally to achieve full length inside the poles.

Interactions with the operatives revealed total ignorance on the specifications in the Nigerian Industrial Standard for concrete electric poles”.

The Standards enforcement exercise, according to Aboloma was to stem the tide of continued production of substandard and life endangering concrete electric poles in Rivers state in the interest of the safety of Nigerian citizens in line with the mandate of SON as enshrined in Act No. 14 of 2015.

He stated that dangers imminent from the continued production and patronage of the substandard concrete electric poles include high risk of electrocution as well as destruction to lives and property.

The organisation’s DG, however, assured Rivers and Bayelsa people that SON will fish out all makers of substandard products in the states and bring them to book in accordance with the laws of the country.

