SON unveils plan to encourage local manufacturers, investors to protect investments

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has put in place various standardisation products to encourage local manufacturers, prospective investors and importers of goods into Nigeria and protect their investments .

According to the Director General of SON, Malam Farouk Salim explained that this products includes Standards, Product & Systems Certification, Registration, Accredited Laboratory Testing, Metrology Services, & Human Capacity Building etc.

He noted this in Abuja during the Annual Stakeholders’ conference organised by the Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) further explained that Nigerian Industrial Standard (NIS) is a precise and authoritative document established by consensus and approved by the Nigerian Standards Council prescribing necessary criteria to ensure that a material, product or procedure is fit for the purpose for which it is intended in Nigeria.

The conference was tagged “The role of standardization in building resilient non-oil sector”.

He said the NIS are formulated by Technical Committees constituted from experts, representing various interests such as Producers, Consumers, Technologists, Research Institutions, Testing Organisations and other interested parties both in private and public sectors.

The Chairman of the Association, Ifeanyi Onuba explained that the conference speaks volumes about how our objectives as an association match with the government’s priorities in this regard.

He said Nigeria must move beyond oil and export of raw commodities and build a vibrant manufacturing sector capable of exporting finished goods that could boost the nation’s foreign exchange earnings.

