Sort your wastes, get reduction in waste bill, Odumbomi tells Lagos residents 

The Managing Director/CEO of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, has again stated the need for waste sorting for residents, hinting that come April, residents who comply would get reduction in waste bills and increase for those who don’t.

He stated this while interacting with journalists in his office at Ijora-Olopa, Lagos.

He said LAWMA was engaging recycling as a veritable tool, to tackle the challenge of plastic pollution, as the state generated about 13,000 metric tonnes of waste daily, with plastic materials constituting seventeen percent.

He said, “From April, you will get reduction in your waste bill if you sort your waste at source and vice versa if you don’t. I am appealing to estates, companies and all residents to comply.

What we face in Lagos is challenging. In fact, Lagos is 5th largest economy in Africa; and population wise, we have over 25 million people living in the city. Scientifically, we’ve estimated that each individual generates about 0.69 kg daily. That’s what we are dealing with – over 13,000 metric tonnes of wastes daily, seventeen percent of those are plastic related wastes.

Odumboni stated further that recycling initiative for waste management had gained traction, since the inception of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration, with the number of recycling companies operating in the state growing from only three to 78.

He observed, since the launch of the recycling initiative by Mr. Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, “we’ve grown from three recycling companies to 78 recycling companies and still counting. We currently have more than 600 aggregators, and over 6,000 jobs created in the sector so far. So you can see that we’ve started a movement and a growth. It’s over two years now and the progress that is being made is enormous.”