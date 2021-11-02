SOSAN to FG: Consider Social Studies as a strategic discipline

The Social Studies Educationists Association of Nigeria (SOSAN) weekend asked the federal government to take and consider Social Studies as a strategic discipline for the transformation of Nigeria.

In a communiqué at the end of its 37st National Conference made available to journalists in Ibadan, the association demanded general overhaul of Social Studies curriculum at each level of education (Primary, Secondary and Tertiary).

SOSAN in the communiqué signed by its president and chief executive, Social Studies Educationists Association of Nigeria, Professor AbduRaheem, stated that ” there should be immediate, short and long-term constant review of Social Studies curriculum to reflect the dynamic nature of the global society.”

The association said: “There is need for introduction of modern ICT gadgets with necessary applications to enhance teaching and learning of Social Studies, and making them available to schools to work with.

“The introduction of Social Studies as a Senior School Certificate subject as a replacement or elective subject to civic education is long overdue. This is not only to serve as a certificate subject but as a youth character molding subject, that could assist the nation to reduce youth restiveness,” it said.

SOSAN added, “Relevant government agencies such as SUBEB, Ministry of Education and organised private schools should constantly organise workshops and in-service training and refresher courses for teachers to enhance their productivity in effective teaching of Social Studies.”

“There is the need for comprehensive data bank of all Social Studies teachers nationwide so as facilitate constant exchange of ideas, robbing of minds and collaboration for effective lesson deliver.

“The conference prays that the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Education and its agencies, especially the NERDC, should take a critical look at the observations of SOSAN and attend to all of them as urgent as possible.”