Soun’s death, great loss to Yorubaland, Nigeria – Minister

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, Sunday said the passing away of the Soun of Ogbomosho, Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi, was a huge loss to Yorubaland and Nigeria.

Chief Dare who is the Agbaakin of Ogbomosoland in a condolence message described Oba Oyewumi as a leader with capacity, influence, affluence and wisdom, who was the architect of modern day Ogbomosho and was very committed to the welfare and development of Ogbomosho land.

He stated that the late Soun was a lover and promoter of sports.

He said Oba Oyewumi’s reign brought peace and stability to the people and placed Ogbomosho on a higher political pedestal both at the state and national levels.

Thanking God for the eventful and fruitful life of the departed, the minister condoled with the sons and daughters of Ogbomosho land, both home and abroad, assuring all that the solid foundation laid by Oba Oyewumi will be built upon.