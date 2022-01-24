Soun’s death has created vacuum among Nigerian monarchs – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Sunday, said the death of the late Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, has created a big vacuum among the league of traditional rulers in Nigeria.

Prof Osinbajo stated this while speaking at the thanksgiving service held at the First Baptist Church, Oke’lerin, Ogbomoso in honour of the late Soun of Ogbomosoland.

The Vice President maintained that this was because the late Oba was not just there on the throne he made remarkable contributions to Ogbomosho and to Nigeria.

” Without a doubt, the Oba’s passing has created a big vacuum among the league of traditional rulers in Nigeria. And this is not just because of his age and almost half a century on the throne. It is because he was not just there, he made remarkable contributions to Ogbomosho and to Nigeria, for which the Nation honoured him twice, first as Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) and then as Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR),” he said.

Prof Osinbajo added, “His time certainly brought commendable development to this great and ancient town of Yorubaland, so we can say confidently that the Scriptures are fulfilled today – ‘Didun ni iranti olododo’.

“The late Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, had an exceptionally long, peaceful, and progressive reign, for which we must just continue to give thanks to God Almighty. Having ascended the throne on the 24th of October, 1973, he has delivered four decades and eight years of exceptional and transformational leadership, leaving behind the indelible marks of peace and prosperity.”