Soun’s death, huge loss to Oyo, humanity in general – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde Sunday, described the death of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, as a huge loss to the Ogbomoso kingdom, Oyo state and humanity in general.

The governor in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by his chief press secretary Mr. Taiwo Adisa, said the late Soun of Ogbomoso was a quintessential monarch, a man of peace and a passionate supporter of development.

He expressed his condolences to the monarch’s immediate family, the people of Ogbomoso and the Oyo State Council of Obas.

The governor stated that Oba Oyewumi used his wealth of experience to develop Ogbomosoland over the past decades.

“I received the news of the passage unto glory of our father, Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, the Soun of Ogbomosoland, with shock. Though Kabiyesi lived up to the age 95, his death at this time is still a huge loss to the state and the traditional institution, because he has created a vacuum not only in Ogbomosoland but also in the entire state and the nation,” he said.

The governor added: “In Kabiyesi, we had a quintessential monarch, who loved and worked for peace and development. In his years on the throne of his forebears, Oba Oyewumi made a lasting impact on Ogbomosoland and by extension Oyo state.”