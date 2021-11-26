South African Airways to resume Lagos-Johannesburg operations

After more than one year of inactivity, one of Africa’s biggest airlines, South African Airways (SAA) has concluded plans to resume the lucrative Johannesburg-Lagos route beginning from December 12, 2021.

The carrier’s addition of the Johannesburg-Lagos route is another important continental route to its network with a three-times a week flight to Lagos in Nigeria.

The interim CEO of South African Airways, Thomas Kgolo, in a statement, said, “This specific destination takes SAA into one of the biggest travel markets in Africa and we’re delighted that we are again able to resume operations, providing a link between Africa’s two biggest economies.

“Our intention is to continue to develop our route network driven by passenger demand and revenue potential. We are constantly evaluating opportunities, both locally, regionally, and internationally.”

He disclosed that would continue in partnership with South African Tourism to promote the country in Nigeria in the expectation that it would lead to more visitors now that international pandemic travel restrictions are being revised.

South African Airways had on September 23rd, 2021 resumed operations after a year of inactivity and almost 18 months without a commercial flight.

The carrier initially offered flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town, Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka, and Maputo.

SAA has not flown any commercial flights since March 2020 and ceased all cargo and repatriation flights in September last year.

Kgokolo added, “After months of diligent work, we are delighted that SAA is resuming service and we look forward to welcoming on board our loyal passengers and flying the South African flag. We continue to be a safe carrier and adhere to Cvid-19 protocols.”