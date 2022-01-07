South African Police kill unarmed Nigerian

The Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa (NICASA), Thursday, expressed shock over the killing of a Nigerian, Kingsley Ezeh, allegedly by the South African police.

The President General of NICASA, Benjamin Okoli, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Ezeh’s death on Tuesday was circumstantial in the hands of members of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD).

According to him, members of the JMPD had invaded Ezeh’s tyre shop in the late evening of January 4, where he was allegedly manhandled in the course of extracting information from him.

He alleged that the deceased was choked by police officers which eventually led to his death.

Okoli said Ezeh was going about his business when metro police officers with an unmarked black-BMW vehicle arrived with his brother that they arrested earlier at a different location.

The NICASA boss said, “What led to the death of Ezeh on January 4 remains a mystery which will be unravelled by police investigation.

“The shop is fitted with a CCTV camera, which we believe will be instrumental and helpful in unravelling the case.

“From indication and the brother’s account, they choked the deceased for several minutes, at the same time asking him to vomit what they assumed he had swallowed; the choking caused asphyxiation.”

Ezeh, a native of Oduma, Aninri local government area of Enugu state, is survived by his wife and children. NAN

Related

No tags for this post.