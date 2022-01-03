South East coalition commends Senator Orji over scholarship scheme

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has commended former governor of Abia state Senator Theodore Ahamefula Orji for giving out scholarship to 240 students in the 6th edition of his scholarship scheme to students studying in various institutions of higher learning across the country.

The group in a statement signed by its President General, Hon. Goodluck Egwu Ibem, said the scheme was a clear testament that “the serving Senator is a man of many parts who loves his people so dearly.

“Education is the best gift a father can bequeath his children. It is the key to a successful future and generational advancement and development of any nation. Ochendo Global has developed an academic set-up that will make our society a better place.

“We have seen how so many people who were elected by the electorate to serve them failed woefully on the mandate given to them by the people. But Distinguish Senator T. A. Orji have proved beyond every reasonable doubt that political office is about sacrifice and service to the people who elected them into office.”

The group further emphasized that Senator Orji has entrenched himself asvan institution who other political leaders and future inspiring leaders should emulate and learn from.

“What Ochendo is doing in Igboland is what Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Dr. Michael Okpara did so many years ago for the people. Senator T. A. Orji has shown that he believes in the vision and mission of our founding fathers.

“A society without educated youths have no future leaders. The youths can only be leaders of tomorrow if they are educated. Ochendo Global has performed beyond human expectations in building the future leaders of tomorrow,” the statement said.

The group however, urged other people who are in political offices to emulate Senator Orji who has done so much to better the lives of the youths, men and women in the society.

Related

No tags for this post.