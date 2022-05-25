South East condemns international suspension of basketball

The South East Basketball Association has categorically condemned the suspension of Nigerian basketball from international competitions.

The South east which represents all the South East basketball chairmen namely Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo-state.

In a press release signed Osondu Ngwude and made available to our correspondent Wednesday, the zone stated that the decision will not augur well for the development of basketball in the country.

“ It’s a known fact that the Nigerian national team is composed mostly of Southeast players, and without any contradiction, the South East Basketball association is 100 percent behind the Nigeria Basketball Federation and its President Musa Ahmadu Kida who have in four years built a basketball dynasty with no parallel in the history of our game,” the statement stated.

“It is no coincidence that in the past four years Nigeria’s D’ Tigers and D’ Tigress have become the two best teams in Africa and the top 10 in the world, which pops the question of why did the Minister, Sunday Dare, suspended the best sports federation in Nigeria? The only federation to qualify the men’s and women’s teams for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo Japan, built the most robust grassroots program in the history of the game with the first-ever division 1 and 2 tournaments sponsored by TotalEnergies Nigeria.”

