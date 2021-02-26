South-east elders urge clampdown on IPOB

Elders from the South-east have urged relevant authorities to deal decisively with members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to them, the current level of force being deployed may not be enough to curb their violent excesses in the region.

The elders under the aegis of Conference of Concerned Igbo Elders for Peace and National Unity in a statement on Friday reacted to the attack on security operatives within the Orlu Council of Imo state allegedly by members of IPOB.

In a statement jointly signed by its national president, Mazi William Okocha and national secretary, Barrister Miss Irene Chizoba, the elders accused the proscribed group of carrying out Tuesday’s attack on Abayi police station in Aba, Osisioma Ngwa local council of Abia state, which resulted in the death of two police officers and burning of the station.

The statement read in part, “As respected elders committed to national unity, peace and cohesion, we rise in condemnation of the violent activities of IPOB, which we hasten to note, are not a representation of the Igbo.

“Ndigbo are peace-loving and peace-building people, whose commitment to the national cause is irrevocable, regardless of the negative tendencies of a few deviants, who have constituted themselves into cogs in the wheel of progress.”