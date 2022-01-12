South-east, Lagos force police to extend recruitment to January 22





The Nigeria Police Force have extended the online registration for its 2021 recruitment exercise for constables to Saturday, January 22, 2022.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, a Commissioner of Police, Wednesday in Abuja, said with the extension, the NPF recruitment portal would remain open till midnight of the new date.

According to the statement, “The extension of the online application is informed by the need to ensure equal opportunity and even spread of applications, particularly from states in the South-east, South-south geopolitical zones and Lagos state, to enable them meet up with the required quota for their respective areas.”

A statistical analysis showed that a total of 81,005 applications were received nationwide as at January 7, 2022.

“Out of this figure, only 1,404 applications – less than 2% of the total applications – were received from the five States in the South East and 261 from Lagos State, with Anambra State having the least figure of 158 applicants.

“Consequently, the Force enjoins states and local governments, religious bodies and other interest groups in the affected geopolitical zone and Lagos state to assist in mobilizing and encouraging their citizens and wards to take advantage of the opportunity to seek a career path in the Nigeria Police Force.”

The statement urged interested applicants to log-on to the NPF recruitment portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng to register before the expiration of the new deadline.

Applicants were further advised to call 08100004507 for any inquiry or complaints or technical difficulties in the use of the portal, just as they were reminded that the exercise was free of charge.

Related

No tags for this post.