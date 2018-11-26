South-east ‘ll join mainstream politics in 2019- APC chieftain

Frmer federal lawmaker, Hon. Nze Chiekwe Esiaga has canvassed support for the Imo State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma, stating that South East zone would join the mainstream governance and politics in 2019 as APC would win many states in the zone.

Eziaga, who issued a statement on Monday in Abuja, also commended the APC National Working Committee members led by the former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on their decision to stand against the interest of the Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha in the state.

According to the federal lawmaker, what goes around comes around as Okorocha used his position as a governor to rig out the former APC National Organizing Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso and has been paid back by Imo APC members.

In the statement, he said, “Whoever that comes to equity must come with clean hands hence Governor Rochas Anayo Okorocha of Imo State who conspired with Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State (Former APC Convention Committee Chairman) in June 2018 to truncate the re-election of Distinguished Senator Osita Izunaso as the National Organizing Secretary must keep quiet now and lick his self inflicted wounds.

“Governor Okorocha should tell the world what happened to the votes of Abia, Adamawa, Anambra and Akwa lbom Delegates for the post of the National Organizing Secretary which were cast in favour of Senator Osita Izunaso but were not counted.

“He who must destroy his fellow human being in order to succeed must be destroyed either by man or God hence in this dispensation “Monkey day work and Baboon dey chap”

“lf Anayo Okorocha had taken my sincere advice not to take for a ride the South-East Caucus of All Progressives Congress (APC) ably led by Dr. 0gbonnaya Onu, he would not have incurred the wrath of the Almighty God of our forebears Azikiwe, Ekwueme, Okpara, lbiam, Ojukwu, Mbakwe, Onoh, Okezie, Wachukwu etc, etc.

“Without mincing words, Anayo Okorocha whose kernel was cracked for him by a benevolent spirit arrogantly refused to be humble hence his satanic ambition of establishing a Dynasty in Imo State has eluded him.”

On the Imo State APC primaries and the emergence of Uzodinma, he said, “l doff my red cap for the Chairman of Imo APC Electoral Panel, Hon Ahmed Gulak; the resilient and indefatigable National Chairman of our great party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Members of the National Working Committee (NWC) for rising to the occasion by ensuring that equity, justice and fairness were duly followed during the process of selecting the flagbearer of our party in the Eastern Heartland of Nigeria.

“I want to congratulate Onwa Oyoko, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma for emerging victorious in the Governorship Primary and there is no gainsaying of the fact that he will definitely win the Governorship election come Match 2019.

“The stage is now set for APC to retain Imo State and capture Abia, Ebonyi and Enugu States for Ndigbo to take their rightfuI position in mainstream Nigerian Politics.”

