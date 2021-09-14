South east states ‘ve lost over N10bn to sit-at-home – Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state Monday said South-east zone lost over N10 billion each time they sit at home.

He said this in a statement issued by the special assistant to the governor on media, Francis Nwaze.

Gov Umahi made the statement while receiving the former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai in a state dinner at Government Lodge, Centenary City, Abakaliki.

In the statement, Umahi was quoted as saying that: “Security is quite the duty of each one of us. One of the things he did for Ebonyi state is manpower development and that is by bringing the Tukur Buratai Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution as well as the Army Referral Hospital to Ebonyi state.

“Today we want to thank you very highly for this your honour and commitment to the welfare of our people.

“Evil will continue to thrive if good people keep quiet. We must make Ebonyi state very exceptional by rising to the challenges. When we shout true federalism, I say I agree, but it should be administrative restructuring. Ebonyi state is not in support of any state collecting VAT; we are in support that FIRS should continue to collect tax and share.

“We are destroying our economy. The sit at home is not happening in South west, the North is not sitting at home and each time we sit at home, we lose over ten billion naira in our economy. So, Ebonyi state will not sit at home any day,” he said.