South-east youth leaders seek upgrade of NINLAN, FEDSDTTEN

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), an umbrella body of all youth organisations in the South-east, has decried the state of decay and dilapidation in Federal School of Dental Technology and Therapy Enugu(FEDSDTTEN) and National Institute of Nigerian Languages (NINLAN) in Abia state.

The coalition noted that the two institutions created and mandated by federal laws to serve vital academic and research purposes for the nation were now an eyesore. The group said urgent steps should be taken to remedy the situation.

The group described NINLAN as an institution established to assist Nigeria arrive at achieving a national hybrid language, the kind similar to Swahili and other world languages but regretted that decay and abandonment had become its fate as it could not access TETFUND financial support due largely to the act that established it, even though it produced OND and HND graduates.

The group described FEDSDTTEN on the other hand as the only institution of its kind in West Africa but it is currently suffering derelict and decay against its name and mandate.

The youth leaders are of the belief that if these institutions are repositioned, they stood the chance of benefitting and building cultural hybrid and competing with other developed democracies in the area of nursing, therapy, research revenues and tax base and regain their prime position in the linguistic and medical fields as the institutions were capable of bringing the country to international lime light.