South South caucus backs Modu Sheriff for APC chair

As intrigues continue to trail the upcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention, the South South APC support groups have thrown their weight behind the candidature of former governor of Borno state, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff to clinch the national chairmanship position of the party.

The decision was reached during consultative meetings with various groups comprising of youth, women groups and stakeholders caucus of the party in the region by Comr. Jator Abido on behalf of Sen. Sheriff.

The groups in separate remarks all praised Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff as possessing the right credentials to ensure that the APC gets victory in 2023 general elections.

According to a statement signed by Comr. Jator Abido, the various groups are planning a solidarity rally to be held in Delta state for the region to endorse Sheriff as consensus candidate of the region for the position of the party’s national chairman.

“Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff is the best candidate for APC national championship position as he posses the right credentials that can guarantee the victory of the party in 2023. He is a bridge builder with dexterity to unite the various interests across the country.

“After due consideration, the groups unanimously resolved that Sen Sheriff remains the only person that will ensure that what is due to the region is retained. Consequently, there is going to be a solidarity rally and endorsement that will be held on the 30th of October in Delta state to declare support,” Abido stated.