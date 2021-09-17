South-south presidency best for Nigeria – Group

An advocacy group, South South Presidency 2023 (SSP23), has said the country would fare better if the presidency was returned to the South-south.

In a communiqué made available to our reporter in Calabar, after a brainstorming meeting of delegates which held in Asaba, Delta state, SSP23 re-affirmed its stand on the emergence of a president of South-south extraction.

It warned leaders from the zone against presenting themselves for vice-presidency or any other position under any form of political arrangement.

“We’ve noted with dismay covert moves and actions by some southern leaders to trade off the Presidency for other positions in 2023. This is in light of subterranean moves by some politicians in the South-south to present themselves as vice-presidential candidates and national chairmen of political parties.

“We are, therefore, advising such leaders to desist from such actions and stick to the Asaba and Lagos declarations by the Southern governors and stakeholders,” it stated.

The group also restated its commitment to the unity and peaceful co-existence of Nigeria but noted that its commitment to the emergence of a President of South-south extraction was unwavering.

The SSP23 called on all other geopolitical zones to concede the presidency to the zone in 2023 and urged the president to “do the needful and inaugurate the Board of the NDDC for proper and effective administration of the agency.”

It also called on the people of the South-south to participate in the on-going Continuous Voters Registration exercise.