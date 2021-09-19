South-West Judo chairmen backs Oshodi as Next Judo President

The South-West chairmen of Judo Associations have endorsed the candidacy of the former Vice President of Nigeria Judo Federation (NJF), Dr. Musa Olakunle Oshodi, as the next president of the Federation

The endorsement ceremony which held at the Alake Sports Centre, Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital had in attendance chairmen from Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Lagos and Osun states

In his address, Dr. Oshodi said the development of judo in Nigeria lies strongly in getting a professional as the president to head the federation. .

He lamented that despite quality judokas Nigeria can boast of today, the administration of judo over the years has been left in the hands of mediocre who are only after what they can get than what they can inject as values reposition the sport.

“We have been trying our best to make sure that judo is highly respected in the commity of sports, particularly in the country..



“If we don’t do it right, we will never get it right, and what have been delaying judo development is because we stake- holders have never gotten it right and if we continue in that direction, that is how we will be having it.”To the best of my knowledge, I know have contributed a lot to the development of this sport but for that contribution to be felt, it is better to be at the helms of affair . “Since 2009, I have been sponsoring championships in the country particularly zonal championships, referee and coaching championships inclusive

“With my experience in sports, I have come to realize that where we are having problem is the administrative structure, we did not have capable administration no matter what is injected into the system, it will not work..

“We need to have a purposeful administration that is focused, and we can only achieve this with someone that has the knowledge, someone that have pass through all the trainings of judo as a player, coach, referee, and as an administrator, and I know with that I have what it takes to manage the federation.”Today is a day to re-write the history of the game, and also to define the future of the game. Nigeria as a country we have what it’s takes particularly in judo to make this country proud, but what we lack is the management of those ingredients”, he stated Oshodi therefore assured that seminars would be organize for Journalists to know how to write about the sport and also know the benefit the sport can give.