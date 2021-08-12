South-west NTI PGDE result to be released soon – DG

Acting Director General, National Teachers Institute (NTI), Kaduna, Mallam Bashir Mamman, Tuesday, stated that the results of students of Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) in the South-west will soon be released.

Mallam Mamman, who dropped this hint in Ibadan while addressing a press conference, said all the issues delaying the release of the results have been resolved with the University of Ibadan.

Represented by the institute’s Deputy Director (Test Development), Dr Ibrahim Bala, the NTI acting DG stated that the institute is at the final stage of the exercise.

“We are at the final stage of the exercise, which is the uploading of the students’ data on the university’s portal. As soon as this is concluded, all the results will be released,” he said.

Mallam Mamman added, “With this development, all students’ results in the zone will subsequently be released on time.

“As from the current academic session, no student’s result will be delayed since all the affiliation processes have been concluded with the university.”

Speaking further, Mallam Mamman commended the students for their patience and attributed causes of the delay of the result to include: closure of universities due to COVID-19 pandemic, ASUU strike, affiliation processes including series of meetings, consultations and signing of MoU, time needed to process results and uploading the students’ data on the university’s portal (as in the case of UI).

“The institute is committed to providing quality teachers for the country by training teachers while on the job. All the institute’s activities and programmes are made flexible and favourable to students. The delay in the release of the PGDE students’ results, particularly that of the South west is one of the institute’s hard time since its inception.”

Mallam Mamman also stated that the institute runs Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) and Bachelor’s Degree in Education (BDPs) in collaboration (affiliation with six Nigerian universities for the PGDE and the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) and University of Maiduguri for the degree programme.

He added that “the Post-Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) was at the initial stage affiliated with Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.”