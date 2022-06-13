Southeast leaders disappointed me- Umahi 

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state weekend expressed disappointment over the attitude of Southeast leaders.

He said their quest for money made them betray their conscience to the level where the Igbo are no longer factored in political structures.

Umahi stated this weekend in Ebonyi and expressed gratitude to presidential delegates for standing firm behind him during the presidential primary of the All Progressive Party (APC).

He noted that a time shall come when the nation will come to Ebonyi to seek quality and truthful leaders.

He said: “First, let me say to Ebonyi people, you are wonderful people, the presidential election was a great eye-opener to every son and daughter of Ebonyi state and with your support, we fought very gallantly.

“I had a series of meetings with the party chairmen in the five states of the zone in the company of its national vice-chairman.

“I implored the delegates that the issue was not about me but the mood of the Igbos in the nation.

“I implored that they should vote for any southeast aspirant so that when the votes are counted, we would not be missing.

“We would have made a strong statement in the process that the Igbos are eminently qualified with the due capacity to lead the country.

“There was no sort of lobbying I did not receive, but I maintained that it was about bringing the marginalisation of the Igbos to the fore.

“The setting of the nation is well skilled against any contest for Igbo man, while every zone has about eight states or more and South east has only five, how do you expect an Igbo man to win a contest under this kind of arrangement?

“Prof. Obiozor could not stand for Igbos when it mattered. It is a very big shame. I have no confidence in him and he is no longer my president. In the comity of South east, Ebonyi people are not regarded, I continue to say that Ebonyi will never be Biafra.”

